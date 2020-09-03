Mariners prospect Taylor Trammell makes good first impression, but where will he fit in crowded outfield?

“Absolutely,” said Trammell, who went 1 for 3 with a single in an intrasquad game Wednesday at Cheney Stadium. “So I look at it like this: Those guys are going to make me better, and in return I’m gonna make those guys better. I mean, my main objective is to win.”

So what is Trammell’s capacity for improvement? In 126 games in Class AA last year he hit .234 with 10 home runs and an OPS of .689. Decent numbers for a prospect, but still plenty of room for growth. Trammell said Padres hitting coach Johnny Washington helped him decrease his hand movement and use his hips more efficiently. They worked on maximizing power with every swing. But perhaps Washington’s biggest contribution was his candor. His observation?

“You’re a big dude that plays small,” said Trammell, who has also stolen 110 bases in 426 minor-league games. “That hit hard with me, because he was one of the first people to be honest with me about it. I’m 6 foot 2, 215 pounds. I need to be hitting the ball very hard.”