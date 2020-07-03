Mariners officially report for start of 'Summer Camp'

There were no scheduled workouts Wednesday or Thursday, but the team planned to allow players to work out on their own or with a position coach if needed.

Almost every team, including the Mariners, scheduled the first official workouts for Friday. With the spatial limits of T-Mobile Park, the plan is to have two workouts — a morning and afternoon — featuring pitchers and position players in each, spread out across the facility to take advantage of the field, the bullpen mounds, both the home and visiting weight rooms and batting cages and the concourses.

A limited group of media will be allowed to cover the workouts from the press box starting Friday, with player and coach availability via Zoom.

The Mariners’ 60-man summer camp roster is a mix of players expected to use the 60 regular-season games to generate MLB experience and top prospects who will remain on the “taxi squad” for the entire season, but will benefit from the daily workouts and expected intrasquad or simulated games to be played at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

The summer camp is roughly three weeks with multiple intrasquad games expected to be played toward the end.