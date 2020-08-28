Mariners manager Scott Servais on Wednesday's protest decision: 'I woke up this morning feeling even better about our team.'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Mariners manager Scott Servais woke up early Thursday morning, less than 24 hours from what had been an emotional, educational and unprecedented day in professional sports, where multiple teams in various leagues opted not to play in protest, he felt refreshed and at peace with what had transpired with his team.

After having discussions with several players early Wednesday afternoon, then a meeting with team’s “leadership council” of Dee Gordon, Kyle Seager and Marco Gonzales and watching as his players voted unanimously not to play their game that night against the Padres, Servais marveled at his players’ belief and commitment to the fight for social justice. It started with the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests and carried on in the days and months that followed. Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reinvigorated the players’ passion and resolve.

“I woke up this morning feeling even better about our team, and how we’re wired and doing the right thing,” he said in a pregame video conference call from San Diego.

Servais came to Thursday morning’s pregame media session with a statement that wasn’t prewritten but clearly had been thought about and processed and discussed during the time following cancellation of Wednesday’s game.