Mariners decide to stay in college for second day of Major League Baseball draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the 2020 Major League Baseball draft limited to just five rounds due to the shutdown because of the novel coronavirus, the Mariners stayed within the college ranks for all their selections, taking five college players on Day 2 — the final day.

“It was quite challenging across the board,” said Scott Hunter, the Mariners director of amateur scouting. “We had good balance of three pitchers and three position players and we feel made some impact to the organizations.”

Of the five picks made on Thursday, four of them participated in the prestigious Cape Cod Summer League, which features the top college players in the country. In typical fashion, the Mariners sent two waves of scouts to Massachusetts last summer — five area scouts went in June for an extended look. After a week break, five national cross-checkers followed along with Hunter for another extended look.