Mariners coronavirus testing: Three positives and lots of speculation, but Jerry Dipoto is encouraged

ESPN received a copy of the email sent from the Major League Baseball Players’ Association to the players with full initial intake-testing results. Per the report, there were 3,740 tests with 3,674 negative and 66 positive (1.8%) – 58 players and eight staff members of teams.

Due to agreed-upon procedure and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Dipoto couldn’t answer any specific questions about players who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have not cleared intake protocols to participate in summer camp.

And really, those are the most pressing questions reporters want to ask and the answers fans want to hear.

If a reporter were to ask about a specific player who wasn’t on the field, Dipoto would have to decline comment if it was COVID-related. But he could still talk about a player absent for a baseball injury. This has led to media and fan speculation, confusion for teams and general frustration for all involved.

After six days of workouts with two separate groups of players, there have been noticeable absences — players who have yet to participate in a workout or be seen on the field: outfielder Mallex Smith, utility player Dylan Moore, catcher Joe Hudson, reliever Yoshihisa Hirano and prized outfield prospect Julio Rodriguez.