'Let Russ Cook?' Seahawks QB Wilson would be fine with that

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The phrase has become popular among Seattle Seahawks fans on social media, almost to the point of becoming a rallying cry: “Let Russ Cook.”

It’s in reference to letting Russell Wilson have more control and more opportunity to run the Seahawks offense the way he wants from the start, instead of waiting for the fourth quarter to take over as he’s done so many times during his career.

Not surprisingly, Wilson would be just fine if the Seahawks wanted to go that route.

“We’ve won a lot of games in the fourth quarter and done some fun things in the fourth quarter, end of games,” Wilson said Thursday. “But let’s treat every quarter like the fourth. That’s kind of my mentality, always.”

Entering his ninth season, Wilson is still talking as though he has 10 or more years left in his career. But he’s also realistic about the fact the Seahawks are in a prime window for winning and contending for titles. A year ago, they were inches from winning the NFC West in Week 17 against San Francisco, and a different outcome likely would have changed Seattle’s final playoff result.

So if deviating from some of Pete Carroll’s run-the-ball philosophy and letting Wilson take more control is called for, so be it.