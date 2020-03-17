LCC spring season ends

Just weeks after lacing up for their first competition of the season spring athletes at Lower Columbia College are putting their cleats away for good. On Monday the Northwest Athletic Conference moved to cancel all spring sport competitions and championships as a safety and precaution measure against COVID-19.
On Tuesday the NWAC released a statement to announce the cancellation, which became effective immediately.
“It is our desire to do our part to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the interest of the health and well-being of our student-athletes, school personnel, and our fans,” the NWAC statement read.
The statement noted that none of the athletes enrolled full time for the 2020 year will be charged for the season and NWAC is encouraging department personnel to meet with athletes to discuss all available options and prospective next steps for individuals. The release added that NWAC will set a criteria for student-athletes who wish to get their eligibility back while simultaneously working with NCAA in order to do right by transfers students.
NWAC has committed to taking a look at expanded rosters as well as additional scholarships and waivers in the future.
“This is heartbreaking for our student-athletes, our coaches and our staff. Our teams were poised to compete for championships this spring but the world health concern has taken it away,” said Lower Columbia College athletic director Kirk Roland. “We certainly understand the decision but it makes it difficult for our athletes and in particular our sophomores. Our Red Devils have worked so hard in on the field and in the classroom. There are many issues to be resolved, but please know we will provide the support our student/athletes need through these difficult times.”
