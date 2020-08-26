Lawyers: NFL concussion awards discriminate against Blacks

In a statement, league spokesman Brian McCarthy called the lawsuit “entirely misguided.”

“The settlement program ... was the result of arm’s-length, comprehensive negotiations between the NFL and Class Counsel, was approved by the federal courts after a searching review of its fairness, and always contemplated the use of recognized statistical techniques to account for demographic differences such as age, education and race,” the statement said.

McCarthy added: “The NFL continues to be fully committed to paying all legitimate claims and providing the important benefits that our retired players and their families deserve.”

Christopher Seeger, the lead players’ lawyer in the litigation, said he “has not seen any evidence of racial bias in the settlement program,” but pledged to review the issue.

Seeger said the testing was designed by leading experts and approved by the presiding judge in the case, Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody of Philadelphia. And he said it’s up to the evaluating physician to decide whether to include race as a factor.

Henry, 51, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1993-2000, said his claim was denied although he suffers from headaches, depression and memory loss that leave him unable to hold a job.