Isaiah Thomas donating meals to UW Medical Center workers fighting coronavirus

His most famous shot for the Huskies is the only thing cold-blooded about Isaiah Thomas.

The Tacoma native, Curtis High School basketball standout, University of Washington star and two-time NBA All-Star is halfway through two donated pizza deliveries to the UW Medical Center campuses hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Thomas had Seattle’s Pagliacci pizza feed more than 500 doctors, nurses and cleaning staff members at three hospitals: Harborview Medical and Trauma Center, the UW Medical Center’s main hospital on the university’s flagship campus and Northwest Medical Center just north of downtown Seattle.

He will send pizzas to feed 500 more of the hospitals’ workers next Tuesday, April 14.

That’s more than 1,000 thank-yous to those on the front lines of our region’s fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I want to thank all the doctors, nurses and cleaning staff at U-Dub Medicine for all that you do to try to help (us with) this virus,” Thomas said in a video he sent to UW Medical Center staff members. “My family and I appreciate you, and want you to know that we couldn’t get through this without you.

“So, thank you.”