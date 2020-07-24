If college football is played, will bowls be salvaged, too?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College football leaders are in the process of piecing together plans for a regular season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If it is possible to play, everyone anticipates there will be disruptions, added expenses and loads of stress just to get through it.

So how motivated will schools be to tack on a postseason game after all that? Especially one that doesn’t determine a national title?

“You’ve got to think they’ll be such a heightened sensitivity to adding another opportunity that doesn’t contribute to something else,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said. “I imagine the top bowls will want to try and still do it. But you’ve got to wonder if the schools will be willing to play. You made it through the regular season and now your going to add another event that adds complexity and cost.”

There are more bowl games scheduled for the coming season than ever before in major college football: 42, not including the College Football Playoff championship. Less than five months away from bowl season, most of them don’t even have a date locked in yet. If the regular season can be saved, can the postseason be salvaged, too?