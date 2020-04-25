Huskies who made the draft

After starting for the Huskies as a fourth-year junior last year, Eason decided to forego his final season of college eligibility.

“A lot of it was just me feeling ready and ready to take on that next challenge, that next opportunity,” Eason said at the NFL Combine about his decision to enter the draft.

“I was in college for four-and-a-half years, long enough for me. I felt like I maximized what I was going to be able to do in terms of school and college and everything around that area. The NFL has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember and I felt ready and I wanted to go take on that challenge.’’

Eason completed 64.2 percent of his passes in 2019 for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His yardage total was the fourth-highest in UW history, and his 23 touchdowns ranked sixth. He was a polarizing figure heading into the draft. While scouts praised his elite size and arm strength, his pocket poise and lack of mobility raised concerns.

The 2015 National Gatorade Player of the Year, Eason began his career at Georgia. He started as a true freshman in 2016 but transferred to UW after missing most of the 2017 season with an injury. After redshirting the 2018 season due to transfer rules, Eason won the starting job with the Huskies.