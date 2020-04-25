Huskies who made the draft

Indianapolis Colts select Jacob Eason in 4th round
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason waited longer than expected to hear his name called in the NFL Draft, but he might have landed in just the right spot.
Eason — widely projected as a second-day pick — wasn’t taken until the fourth round on Saturday when the Indianapolis Colts selected him with the 122nd overall pick. He was the sixth quarterback off the board behind LSU’s Joe Burrow, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Utah State’s Jordan Love and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts.
But after the Colts selected Eason, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick called it “the perfect situation” for the 6-foot-6, 231-pound former Lake Stevens star. Eason will now get the opportunity to learn under Philip Rivers, whom the Colts signed to a one-year, $25 million deal in the offseason. Both Rivers and Indianapolis backup Jacoby Brissett are free agents in 2021.
“There’s certain situations that quarterbacks get drafted into where they should not only be cheering for the fact that they got drafted,” Riddick said after Eason was picked, “they should be cheering for the fact that they got drafted to the team they went to.”
After starting for the Huskies as a fourth-year junior last year, Eason decided to forego his final season of college eligibility.
“A lot of it was just me feeling ready and ready to take on that next challenge, that next opportunity,” Eason said at the NFL Combine about his decision to enter the draft.
“I was in college for four-and-a-half years, long enough for me. I felt like I maximized what I was going to be able to do in terms of school and college and everything around that area. The NFL has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember and I felt ready and I wanted to go take on that challenge.’’
Eason completed 64.2 percent of his passes in 2019 for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His yardage total was the fourth-highest in UW history, and his 23 touchdowns ranked sixth. He was a polarizing figure heading into the draft. While scouts praised his elite size and arm strength, his pocket poise and lack of mobility raised concerns.
The 2015 National Gatorade Player of the Year, Eason began his career at Georgia. He started as a true freshman in 2016 but transferred to UW after missing most of the 2017 season with an injury. After redshirting the 2018 season due to transfer rules, Eason won the starting job with the Huskies.
In UW’s victory over Washington State in the regular-season finale, Eason completed 15-of-22 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown. In his final game for the Huskies — a 38-7 victory over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl — Eason completed 22-of-32 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown.
Huskies center Nick Harris taken by Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns selected Washington center Nick Harris with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.
A three-year starter for the Huskies, Harris played in 50 games in his college career. He was a back-to-back All-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2018 and 2019. He was also named to Sports Illustrated’s All-America second team as a senior last season.
“I think one thing that’s going to translate pretty fast (to the NFL) is my football intelligence,” Harris said at the NFL Combine. “At UW, we prepared well for the schematic part of the game and the mental preparation. I’m jut a nerd for the mental part and just watching film. I watch film in my spare time just for fun.
“That’s something I pride myself on, especially being a center. I tried to keep those guys going at UW. We watched a lot of film. And I watched it by myself, too — a home on my TV, my iPad, my phone, with coaches, without coaches. I just love doing it. It’s just fun. I’d rather do that than play video games. I don’t even play video games.”
Harris started 12 of 13 games for UW last season, missing the Arizona game with an injury. He was named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy, the Wuerffel Trophy and the Rimington Trophy. Harris also won the Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational Award — UW footballs oldest and most prestigious team honor — at the postseason awards banquet.
Coming out of high school, Harris was a three-star center who didn’t have an FBS offer before UW reached out.
“All the experts didn’t know anything about (Harris), or have any opinion … and he comes in as a 17-year old kid and ends up playing,” former Huskies head coach Chris Petersen said last season. “We were thinking about grey-shirting him. He’s young and comes in here and plays as a true freshman.”
Harris played in 12 of 14 games as a true freshman in 2016 — starting two games at left guard and two at right guard. He started 13 games at right guard as a sophomore and earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention. But Harris’ preference is to play center.
“I enjoyed playing guard,” he said at the combine, “but center fits my personality a little more. I love talking. I love being responsible for everything up there, making the calls and stuff.”
