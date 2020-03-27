How are Sounders staying fit during the coronavirus crisis? Creative workouts are required

“You can’t take a complete four, five-week break and get back into the swing of things,” said Frei, who’s also an artist and uses painting on large canvases in his home studio as workouts. “It’s taking a step back into your offseason work where you do have an opportunity to mold your body a little bit more. ... I love my pull up bar. Pull ups are extremely effective.”

This past week, Muldoon sent the players individualized nutrition plans along with upper and lower body workouts to complete on alternating days and running to do either outside or on a treadmill. None required equipment as players are in different phases of securing housing in the Seattle area. Colombian defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade has only been in Seattle for three weeks.

Another twist to maintaining the players’ fitness for Muldoon and his staff is the uncertainty of the extent of the shutdowns.

Until the U.S. is able to flatten the curve of confirmed cases, shutdowns will likely be extended, forcing leagues to do the same.

All of MLS being under the same restrictions eliminates concern of keeping up with the competition. But players are reacting to the shutdown differently. Muldoon is also sending meditation videos.

“We’re having to evolve a little bit more on the fly,” Muldoon said. “We’re making it as simple as possible so people can do it with access to nothing (and) we’ll be ready to go when the time comes.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0