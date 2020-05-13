Given Washington state's reopening timeline, will UW have enough time to prepare for a full football season?

“So if we can get half that, I think that would be great if we can get that done. That seems to be the consensus among the rest of the coaches as well, is a six-week lead-in would be adequate.”

For his part, first-year Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell said that “I think it’s an eight-week process. Given the status that we’re in, I’d like to have a month of training and conditioning to get them in shape and then a month of training camp, and then play the games when it comes down to it. I don’t think we’re going to get anything close to that. I know that it’s going to be a little bit faster process.

“But I think given the circumstances of this season and what we’re dealing with, I think all of us coaches feel whatever time they give us, we’ll be appreciative of it and we’ll just make the most of it.”

As for Washington, July 13 falls roughly eight weeks shy of the Huskies’ season opener on Sept. 5 against Michigan.

Given that timeline — which is closer to a best-case scenario than a likelihood, considering Whittingham’s take that “the odds are probably against” playing the scheduled season in front of fans — UW head coach Jimmy Lake sounded confident his Huskies could make it work.