Game on? Little League offers 'best practices' for return

The recommendations include eliminating all non-essential contact and banning the postgame handshake line in favor of lining up along the respective baselines and tipping caps to opponents.

All players should wear masks while in the dugout and coaches and volunteers should wear masks and protective medical gloves at all times, the guidelines said. Players should also be separated by six feet while in the dugout or in the stands and the shared use of equipment is prohibited when possible. Umpires would move from behind home plate to behind the pitcher’s mound and game balls would be switched out every two innings.

Concession sales would also be prohibited. So would ballpark staples like sunflower seeds and spitting. The recommendations also include limiting the amount of family members allowed into a facility to watch games.

Toomey said he would sign his 10-year-old son up for baseball “tomorrow” because he believes it can be done safely.

“I think it is time that we begin resuming normal life,” Toomey said.

The best practices were released a week after Major League Baseball put together a 67-page proposal outlining how it could conceivably return to play this year.

