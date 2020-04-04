From Ichiro to Felix to LEGOs: A look at two decades of Mariners season previews

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Twenty years ago, the Mariners were one of baseball’s elite teams. Remember that?

They won 91 games in 2000 under manager Lou Piniella with an All-Star lineup including Edgar Martinez, Alex Rodriguez, Jay Buhner, Bret Boone, Mike Cameron, John Olerud, Dan Wilson, and Mark McLemore.

But whenever the 2020 season rolls around, it’s doubtful you will be so capable of naming the starting crew. The rebuild continues.

Just for fun, here’s a look back at two decades of Mariners season previews in The Seattle Times (we picked some highlights and lowlights). It’s been a ride.

2001 Mariners (116-46)

Ichiro debuts in an unforgettable season. Seattle still holds the major-league record (tied with the 1906 Cubs) of 116 regular-season wins. Ichiro won the AL MVP award and Rookie of the Year award, batting .350 with 56 stolen bases.

2002 Mariners (93-69)

Ichiro and Bret Boone on the cover, full of smiles. Boone ended up hitting 24 homers, down from 37 in 2001. Ichiro hit .321. Unfortunately, 93 wins were enough for only third place in the AL West, and Seattle began its still-active playoff drought.

2004 Mariners (63-99)