Fields of green: Mild winter, no games aid ballpark grass

Six months after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals were also supposed to play their home opener Thursday. New turf was installed in February at Nationals Park after an offseason event there from late November to early January that included an ice-skating rink.

A skeleton crew is now maintaining the field, cutting it periodically and checking the moisture content of the new turf.

“If there was a game tomorrow, they would have been cutting the grass every single day,” said Frank Gambino, the Nationals’ senior vice president of ballpark operations. “Until a game is scheduled, they’ll probably just do it maybe two to three times a week.”

There is no concern about natural turf at Marlins Park in Miami this spring. After persistent trouble keeping the grass healthy in the stadium with a retractable roof, synthetic grass was installed this offseason.

Those holes that Sherry poked into the Baltimore turf help produce better roots, which should be helpful if the season stretches deeper into the fall. Sherry said the focus turned to ‘”getting the grass more durable than anything else” after the season was delayed.

“Who knows what the summer is going to bring as far as heat, humidity and thunderstorms?” Sherry said. “But, for now, being able to kind of baby the grass more than if the season would have already started is crucial to get those roots as stable and healthy as possible to get us through the month of November if needed.”

