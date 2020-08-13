Early starters post low scores at U.S. Amateur

Meissner, who plays for Southern Methodist University, was one shot off the course record at Bandon Dunes, held by Bob Rannow of Florence. He finished his round with three birdies on his last four holes.

“I got out there early and made some putts,” he said. “I got off to a hot start and then hit it really well all day. I think I only missed one or two greens. I just gave myself good looks all day.

“We were fortunate that they moved up a couple of (tee) boxes on a couple of par-threes. They could have made it extremely hard on those holes, but they were nice.”

The par-3s still were anything but easy at Bandon Dunes. The 15th played as the third hardest hole of the day (behind a pair of par-4s that play directly into the wind — the difficult fifth and 11th), while the sixth played as the fourth and the 12th played as the fifth. They all averaged about a half stroke over par for the 132 golfers who were on the Bandon Dunes course Monday.

At Bandon Trails, the closing stretch with four straight holes into the wind was tough on the field. The 15th was the hardest hole on the day, followed by the 17th and 18th, all averaging at least a half stroke over par. The uphill par-5 16th ranked fifth with an average of 5.462 strokes.