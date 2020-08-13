Early starters post low scores at U.S. Amateur

BANDON — Taking advantage of morning tee times, several college players posted great scores on the opening day of the 120th U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort on Monday.
McClure Meissner of Texas had an 8-under 64 on the Bandon Dunes course and Aman Gupta of North Carolina had a 7-under 64 at Bandon Trails as both positioned themselves for potential high seeds when the top 64 players begin the match play portion of the event Wednesday.
First they have to navigate likely afternoon winds Tuesday, when the 264 players switch courses for the second qualifying round.
Gupta wasn’t in the tournament until Ricky Castillo, the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world, pulled out Friday. The Oklahoma State player made the most of the opportunity with seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch on the front nine to break the Bandon Trails competitive course record. He played the back nine in even par to post the only bogey-free round on either course Monday.
“Anyone with a 7:30 (a.m.), 7 (a.m.) tee time definitely has an advantage this week because we didn’t have to deal with hardly any wind until I want to say our 14th hole,” Gupta said in an interview with the USGA. “So it was definitely quite an advantage to go in the morning and make some birdies before the wind started picking up.”
The Bandon Trails course record of 66 had been held by former USA Walker Cup team member Chris Williams and Kevin Lim.
Meissner, who plays for Southern Methodist University, was one shot off the course record at Bandon Dunes, held by Bob Rannow of Florence. He finished his round with three birdies on his last four holes.
“I got out there early and made some putts,” he said. “I got off to a hot start and then hit it really well all day. I think I only missed one or two greens. I just gave myself good looks all day.
“We were fortunate that they moved up a couple of (tee) boxes on a couple of par-threes. They could have made it extremely hard on those holes, but they were nice.”
The par-3s still were anything but easy at Bandon Dunes. The 15th played as the third hardest hole of the day (behind a pair of par-4s that play directly into the wind — the difficult fifth and 11th), while the sixth played as the fourth and the 12th played as the fifth. They all averaged about a half stroke over par for the 132 golfers who were on the Bandon Dunes course Monday.
At Bandon Trails, the closing stretch with four straight holes into the wind was tough on the field. The 15th was the hardest hole on the day, followed by the 17th and 18th, all averaging at least a half stroke over par. The uphill par-5 16th ranked fifth with an average of 5.462 strokes.
The two courses played nearly to the same average for the day (75.583 at Bandon Dunes and 75.598 at Bandon Trails).
Travis McInroe, another Texas golfer and student at Baylor University, shot a 7-under 65 at Bandon Dunes while Hunter Wolcott, who graduated from the University of Tennessee this year, shot a 5-under 66 at Bandon Trails.
None of the players in the tournament are from the state of Oregon, but two play for Oregon State University and both had morning tee times with mixed results.
Spencer Tibbits of Vancouver, Wash., had the honor of hitting the first shot at 7 a.m. at Bandon Dunes and went on to post a 2-under 70.
“It was really cool,” Tibbets said of the honor. “I’ve gotten to play here quite a bit over the years. It was a neat experience.”
But Carson Barry, of Eagle, Idaho, shot a 4-over 75 at Bandon Trails and will have a lot of work to do to make it into the top 64 and reach match play. Barry, one of a number of players in the tournament who were in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at the resort last summer, has company among well-known players needing to make up ground to make it to match play.
Defending champion Andy Ogletree shot a 3-over 74 at Bandon Trails, the same score as Walker Cup teammate Cole Hammer. Stewart Hagestad, another Walker Cup player and another player from the tournament last year, shot a 2-over 73 at Bandon Trails.
John Augenstein, who finished second to Ogletree last year and also was on the Walker Cup team, shot a 2-under 70 at Bandon Dunes.
Playing in the morning was a big advantage since the winds picked up to 30 mph in the afternoon. The best rounds among golfers in the afternoon wave were scores of 68 by David Perkins and Philip Barbaree, the 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur champion, who both were playing Bandon Trails
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!