Draft's biggest losers: prospects without NFL medical exams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida receiver Josh Hammond was “a little shocked” he didn’t get an invite to the NFL combine.

He was equally surprised he didn’t get asked to the Senior Bowl.

He settled for a spot in the East-West Shrine Game, figuring any NFL team that missed him at the second-tier all-star game would get another shot at Florida’s pro day in late March. He also was banking on one-on-one visits with teams, a chance to really put his character and football IQ on display for general managers, coaches and scouts.

But once the coronavirus pandemic wiped out most pro days and all pre-draft visits, Hammond found himself in a tough spot — with plenty of company. He is one of hundreds of pro prospects who haven’t had formal medical checks before the NFL draft, a vital look at vitals that teams consider as important as anything they see on tape.

“Not having that kind of sucks,” Hammond said. “There’s really no way to get that done on FaceTime or Zoom, either.”