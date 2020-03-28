Crystal ball: Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule

Besides the draft, the other big event on April’s NFL calendar is the release of the regular-season schedule. Teams have known their opponents since late December, but Howard Katz and his scheduling department continue to parse through over 50,000 scenarios pumped out by nearly 1,500 computers across the world.

Now that most of the significant free agency moves have taken place, here are some AP projections (suggestions?) on how we see some of the significant scheduling questions being answered:

Kicking it offThe easiest choice to oppose Kansas City during the Sept. 10 kickoff game would be New England because it would be the Patriots’ first game without Tom Brady since early in 2001. But three of the last seven opening games have been playoff rematches. If that trend continues it could be Houston.

New stadiums usually get the Sunday night treatment in Week 2, but with two facilities opening this season, does Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium get its debut on opening weekend? Or does it go to Las Vegas?