Contract extension gives McMillan 2 more seasons with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan wasn’t sure how this season would end.

So before the league’s teams arrived in the NBA bubble, McMillan and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard started discussing a potential contract extension.

On Wednesday, McMillan and the Pacers added another year to his current deal, which was set to expire after next season.

“It’s just a one-year extension. I felt that was appropriate for both sides,” McMillan told reporters on a pregame Zoom call. “Normally, I don’t do any negotiations ‘till after the season. But this has been an unusual season for all of us — coaches, players and management — and we’d been talking about this. We just thought a one-year extension really was appropriate.”

The relationship between McMillan and Pritchard predates their arrival in Indianapolis.

After Pritchard finished the 2004-05 season as Portland’s interim coach, he became the team’s assistant general manager and was later promoted to GM before he was fired in June 2010. McMillan, meanwhile, replaced Pritchard as coach in July 2005 and went 266-269 with the Trail Blazers over the next seven seasons.