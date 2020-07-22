Column: Players shouldn't get too comfortable with no fans

Tournaments and the PGA Tour are having to cut costs and tap into rainy day funds so they can keep going without a key source of revenue.

Players have not competed for nearly $80 million in prize money because of cancellations, including a World Golf Championship and the British Open. But they’re playing, and that’s a good thing.

Zach Johnson is among those stunned that only seven players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the most recent Grayson Murray before he left for this week’s 3M Open in Minnesota.

“We would love to have them back,” Johnson said of the fans. “But if it’s responsible and smart not have to have them, we probably should play without them. Our product is better with fans. The impact of not playing far outweighs in a negative way the positives of playing. Completely shutting down should not be an option if we can play.”

Players talk about missing the volume, the energy, without fans. The silence was never more deafening than when Justin Thomas made a 50-foot birdie putt in a playoff at Muirfield Village, and Collin Morikawa matched him from 25 feet.