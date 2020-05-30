Column: A college hockey program worth saving in Alabama

Each of these blows is devastating in its own right.

But the UAH hockey program has meant so much to the sport’s development across the South — and, by extension, in every place where ice is used primarily to keep the drinks cold.

“I don’t know if I really understood what they did to grow hockey in the South until I was removed from it a little bit,” said Talbot, the Calgary Flames goalie who played for the Chargers a decade ago. “Alabama-Huntsville has been instrumental in growing the growing the game of hockey down south. It would be a shame to take it away from them.”

In 1988, I first wrote about this one-of-a-kind program, the only NCAA-sanctioned team south of the Mason-Dixon line. In just four short years, the Chargers had gone from a club squad offering no scholarships to a bona fide Division II team. I still have a souvenir puck on my bookshelf that proclaims Huntsville to be the “Hockey Capital of the South.”

Not that they had a lot of competition in those days.