College baseball into July? Coaches say it would save money

Bowling Green and Furman recently announced they’ve dropped their baseball programs to save money.

Bakich said he, Vanderbilt’s Tim Corbin, Louisville’s Dan McDonnell, TCU’s Jim Schlossnagle and UCLA’s John Savage began looking at changes to help the sport shortly after the college season was shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak in March.

The core group held Zoom calls with coaches from top baseball schools from all regions, and the discussions resulted in the proposal.

Bakich said the next step is to recruit athletic directors who will take up the cause, bring it to faculty athletic representatives and presidents, and get it entered into the NCAA legislative process. The hope is the new schedule would be in place in 2022.

Bakich said five-year attendance trends show college teams draw bigger crowds in April and May than they do in February and March, and the potential is there for even bigger turnouts in June.

“We looked at why that is,” Bakich said, “and even in warm-weather places it’s still cold in March. But it’s also basketball season. A collegiate fan can only invest their energy in so many places.”