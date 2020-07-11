Chemistry class: New managers test for right mix amid virus

If there’s a saving grace for the newcomers, it’s that their more-established brethren are facing some of the same concerns for the first time. Cleveland’s Terry Francona might have two World Series rings at home and nearly two decades on the bench under his belt, but he doesn’t have a playbook on how to cope with the fallout of a pandemic.

Same for several big-name managers in new spots for the first time, with the Angels’ Joe Maddon, the Phillies’ Joe Girardi and the Royals’ Mike Matheny among them.

“I think every manager right now has that same challenge, obviously to get the team prepared and to fulfill protocol, keep everyone healthy is the No. 1 priority,” Rojas said.

Still, the playing field isn’t quite level for all first-year managers. Ross earned the nickname “Grandpa Rossy” for helping the young Cubs capture their first championship in 108 years in 2016. Much of the core of that team — third baseman Kris Bryant and first baseman Anthony Rizzo chief among them — remains on the Northside, providing Ross with plenty of clout in the clubhouse the moment he became Chicago’s manager last October.