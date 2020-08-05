Calm and consistent, Sebastian Blanco is driving the Portland Timbers’ clicking attack

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the end of his news conference Monday, Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese joked that with midfielder Sebastian Blanco now having a second daughter, his life at home must be so fast that everything on the field seems slow by comparison.

It was a joke, but the best jokes have some level of truth to them.

This year has been different for Blanco. Even for all his production in three-plus seasons with the Timbers, it’s hard to find a stretch where the 32-year-old Argentine has been as consistently dominant as he’s been in Orlando, Florida, this summer.

Blanco is the engine that has powered the Timbers at the MLS is Back tournament, where they will face the Philadelphia Union at 5 p.m. PDT Wednesday in the semifinals.

“He’s taking it on himself to take the team to the next level,” defender Jorge Villafana said. “We need that.”

Blanco has performed at a high level throughout the tournament, notching an assist in all five of Portland’s games.

He has two goals as well, including the winner against the LA Galaxy in the first game. He also scored the game-tying goal against NYCFC, giving Portland the momentum it needed before Diego Valeri ultimately scored the winning goal.