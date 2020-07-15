Browns sign Garrett to 5-year, $125 million extension

“It’s really important for us as an organization to cement Myles’ status here for a really long time,” said coach Kevin Stefanski.

“Myles’ skill set is still scratching the surface. He’s young, and I can’t wait to get our hands on him and put him in this scheme and let him loose. He’s as disruptive as they come. He’s big, long, fast, quick and has a motor. He checks all the boxes.”

Garrett has 30 1/2 sacks in 37 games since the Browns selected Garrett from Texas A&M three years ago. Garrett had 10 sacks in 10 games last season before the infamous incident with Rudolph, who tangled with the defensive end in the closing seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over the rival Steelers on Nov. 14.

Garrett claimed he attacked Rudolph because the QB uttered a racial slur toward him. Rudolph has denied saying anything derogatory to antagonize Garrett. He was reinstated in February after a hearing with arbitrators and meeting in New York with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

His suspension behind him, Garrett wants to reward the Browns for their loyalty.