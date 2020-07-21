Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm sit atop AP WNBA power poll

“It’s an honor. I think it’s people recognizing the fact that even though I was out and was out with a very serious injury, I still was able to put in the work I put in to get back to this point,” said Stewart. “I’m still on the younger end of my career and have the ability to bounce back from something like that.”

Los Angeles was picked second by the panel. The Sparks are led by Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Chelsea Gray. They lost in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs last season to Connecticut.

Phoenix is behind the Sparks and the Mercury have high expectations for the year with the addition of Skylar Diggins-Smith to the roster as well as a healthy Diana Taurasi, who missed most of last season with back and hamstring injuries.

Las Vegas and Chicago are fourth and fifth in the poll. The Aces lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Washington while the Sky were knocked out by Las Vegas on a near-half court shot by Dearica Hamby.

Connecticut and Washington, who met for the WNBA title last year, were sixth and seventh in the poll. Both are missing key players from their playoff run last season.