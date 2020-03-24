Blue and yellow again: LA Rams unveil logos, color scheme

The logo also contains three different shades of yellow, including an almost-orange shade that will be an accent color for the Rams. Color gradients traditionally aren’t used in sports teams’ logos, but Befort said the team added it to create a distinctive look that can be captured and mass-produced by modern printing equipment.

After using a profile drawing of an angry cartoon ram as their primary logo for years, a minimalist version of a ram’s head is now a secondary logo. Befort called it “a modern take on the classic skull.”

Gold and royal blue became the team’s primary colors during its second year of existence in Cleveland in 1938, and they stayed when the franchise moved to Los Angeles in 1946. The Rams used a blue-and-white color scheme in their uniforms and logos from 1964 until 1973, when owner Carroll Rosenbloom brought back gold.

For the sixth season of the Rams’ tenure in St. Louis in 2000, they changed colors to a duller blue and a dingier tan-gold hybrid that never seemed to appeal to Los Angeles fans when Kroenke brought the franchise back in 2016.

The Rams have worn blue-and-gold throwback uniforms and versions of their blue-and-white vintage uniforms frequently during their second tenure in Los Angeles, when their style has been a mishmash of past and present looks.