AP Source: Pac-12 Commissioner meets with player group

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott met with representatives from the #WeAreUnited college player group, with much of the discussion focused on the conference’s health and safety protocols.

The call lasted two hours Thursday night and 12 players took part, according to a person familiar with the discussion who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the meeting was private and the league had no official comment.

The players have demanded the Pac-12 address a list of concerns about COVID-19 protocols, racial injustice in college sports and economic rights for college athletes. They have threatened to opt of of practices and games if their demands are not addressed by the conference.

Members of the players’ group did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the meeting. The person familiar with what was discussed said a date for a second meeting was not set, but the Pac-12 said it expects to provide next week an update on medical protocols and whether athletes could be permitted to retain eligibility if they opt out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.