AP source: MLB spring training sites close amid virus worry

Also, the Houston Astros said a player working out at their spring camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, tested positive several days ago and was recovering. The Astros said they “implemented all health and safety protocols” but didn’t say the camp was closed.

Stuck in a bitter fight over money, owners and the union had hoped to have players begin testing Tuesday and then start a second round of spring training by next weekend. Most teams had anticipated holding those workouts at their home ballparks, rather than at their spring camps in Florida and Arizona.

Earlier this week, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem wrote in a letter to players’ union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer that “the proliferation of COVID-19 outbreaks around the country over the last week, and the fact that we already know of several 40-man roster players and staff who have tested positive, has increased the risks associated with commencing spring training in the next few weeks.”

Regarding the implications of the outbreak on the season, the Phillies said “it is too early to know.”

The Phillies said three staff members at the camp also tested positive. The team didn’t identify any of those affected.