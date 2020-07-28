AP source: Mets to sign C Maxell, 1st MLB player to kneel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Bruce Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement had not been announced and was pending the completion of a physical and intake testing for the coronavirus. The deal was first reported by Newsday.

Maxwell began kneeling during the anthem late in his rookie season with the Oakland Athletics in 2017, about a year after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the protest movement in the NFL.

The 29-year-old Maxwell, who is Black, was the only major leaguer to take a knee before this season. Numerous players and coaches have since taken up the protest amid nationwide discourse this summer over social justice, and Black players have expressed regret that they didn't do more to support Maxwell in 2017.

“We should have been there,” Detroit Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin told ESPN this month. "We had the chance to apologize to him. What we’re doing has been overdue. Long overdue.”