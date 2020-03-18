AP source: Falcons agree to deal with OLB Dante Fowler

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons and Dante Fowler have agreed to a $48 million, three-year contract, reuniting the outside linebacker with one of his coaches in college.

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press about the move on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because most teams won’t announce signings until the players pass physicals. The league isn’t allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 25-year-old Fowler played college ball at the University of Florida. When he was a freshman in 2012, Falcons coach Dan Quinn was the Gators’ defensive coordinator.

Fowler was a first-round pick by Jacksonville in 2015. He set a career high with 11½ sacks for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. He set another career high by starting 14 of his 16 games.

Fowler celebrated the new deal on his Twitter account when he referred to the Falcons’ slogan by writing “#Rise Up!! Let’s go baby!!”

Fowler will be expected to replace Vic Beasley Jr. as the team’s top pass-rusher. Beasley agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.