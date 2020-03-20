AP Source: Broncos, Gordon agree to two-year, $16M deal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gordon is an ideal fit.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has three dozen rushing touchdowns over the last four seasons and 47 touchdowns overall. That ranks third in the NFL since 2016, trailing only former Rams running back Todd Gurley (60), who agreed to a deal with Atlanta on Friday, and Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott (48).

Gordon, the 15th overall draft pick in 2015 out of Wisconsin, and Phillip Lindsay figure to share the bulk of the workload for the Broncos, who traded fullback Andy Janovich to the Cleveland Browns earlier this week.

General manager John Elway has said he would like to rework Lindsay’s contract following back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons by the back who went undrafted after starring at the University of Colorado. Lindsay is due to make $750,000.

Gordon held out through the first three weeks of the regular season last year and scored nine touchdowns in his return. His former backup, Austin Ekeler, had a breakout season that resulted in a contract extension two weeks ago worth $24.5 million over four years, including $15 million guaranteed.