AP Source: Agent asks Browns to trade tight end David Njoku

CLEVELAND — Agent Drew Rosenhaus has asked the Cleveland Browns to trade tight end and former first-round draft pick David Njoku, a person familiar with the request told The Associated Press on Friday.

Rosenhaus wants his client out of Cleveland, but the Browns, who picked up the fifth-year contract option on Njoku in April, have no plans to move him, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly commenting on the situation.

Rosenhaus told ESPN that “it is in David’s best interest to find a new team at this time.” He did not respond to a message from the AP seeking further comment.

Njoku was selected with the No. 29 overall pick in 2017. He caught 88 passes for 1,025 yards and scored eight touchdowns in his first two seasons. However, he broke his wrist in Week 2 last season against the New York Jets, underwent surgery and played in just four games.

His future in Cleveland came into question when the Browns signed two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper in free agency, and again after the club drafted Harrison Bryant, the John Mackey Award winner in college last season from Florida Atlantic, in the fourth round.