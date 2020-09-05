AP NewsBreak: Some family members allowed to join NHL bubble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EDMONTON, Alberta — The NHL is allowing some family members to join the Edmonton playoff bubble but is waiting on the Canadian government on the possibility of adding more.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Saturday that Canadian family members of players, coaches and staff on the teams that reached the conference finals are free to enter the bubble immediately as long as they adhere to quarantine regulations spelled out before the start of the playoffs. Daly said the league hasn’t yet heard back from the government on additional exemptions for family members who are not Canadian citizens.

Family members must quarantine upon arrival until they test negative for the coronavirus over four consecutive days and after that must agree to daily health monitoring, including testing, temperature checks, symptom screening and contact tracing. Daly said any Canadian citizens re-entering the country are subject to the federally mandated 14-day quarantine.

The NHL has reported zero positive coronavirus results since teams entered the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles July 26, plus the week before that while training camps were going on in home cities. A total of 2,814 tests were administered last week alone.