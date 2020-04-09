AP Interview: Garnett talks SuperSonics, Kobe, Hall of Fame

“I ain’t going to front, man, since Kobe died, it’s been like upside down. 2020 has been (awful),” Garnett said. “So, I’ve just been trying to maintain and ... appreciating some of the small intangible things and actually enjoying life a little bit or trying to and be productive.”

For Garnett, that passion intersects with one of the passions Bryant had: Creating content. Bryant was connecting with people through children’s books, documentaries and other projects, and Garnett has a similar diversity in his content plans these days.

Garnett has a company called Content Cartel that he’s working hard to continue building now, even when basketball is in its hiatus for at least another several weeks.

“I got stories for every event it feels like,” he said. “I want to share that. They’re fun stories, they’re stuff that I’ve survived, they’re stuff that I think is compelling, I think it’s stuff that younger generation or younger people, or even people period can take from and use as a solution or as influence.”

And if he had one piece of advice for players today, as they deal with these uncertain times, it was this: Stay ready.

“Tomorrow is everything,” Garnett said. “So I think players obviously need to be locked into tomorrow and trying to create a tomorrow for not just them, but for their families. You’ve got to stay ready. I would stay as sharp as I could. It’s always something that you can do. We’re in this all together, man. This ain’t someone or one single individual going through it. We, everyone around the globe, are going through this.”

