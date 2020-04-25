AP Interview: Darts queen on fame, equality and trailblazing

“Now — well, before the virus — I was exhibition, exhibition, exhibition. Darts, darts, darts. It was non-stop.”

The outbreak of the virus, then, has given Sherrock her old life back to some extent. Currently, she is juggling practice in the living room of her house in Milton Keynes, north of London, with looking after her 6-year-old son, Rory, who is being encouraged by his mother to play the game to help his counting for when he goes to school.

The hiatus has also allowed her to take stock of a wild last few months when she became something of a trailblazer.

“I’m proud of myself that I’m inspiring more people to pick up darts, but I don’t think it’s hit me yet,” Sherrock said of her new-found status, including being recognized in local shops.

“I proved women can be as good as men. And there’s loads of other women who, given the opportunity, could beat them. In five years’ time, our consistency is going to be 10 times better than what it is now. Who’s to say a woman can’t maybe win (the world championship)?”

The raucous, party backdrop for darts tournaments on TV could make for a daunting atmosphere for anyone not used to such an environment.