Analysis: NFL will play games after support/pressure applied

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Call it support. Call it pressure. However you describe it, the NFL is going to get it regarding playing games on schedule.

And barring a setback in the reopening of America during the coronavirus pandemic, the show will go on.

Wisely, the NFL has taken baby steps toward some sort of normalcy. It has moved slowly in allowing a small number of team personnel to return to club facilities. It essentially has barred travel by team and league personnel, while able to remotely conduct the business of the sport: free agency, the draft, owners meetings.

Conducting offseason workout programs virtually isn’t ideal, but it’s been worthwhile.

The NFL’s medical staff, in conjunction with health officials across the nation, has taken a safety-first approach that, so far, has served the league well.

“I think the basis of it is medical and what the medical community is telling us,” says Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations. “We’ve got to get this right. And we are coming out of phase one and going into phase two, and we have to show the general public and the players that our protocols and our procedures, we can’t miss, we can’t fail.