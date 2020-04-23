Analysis: Expect college football to take a slow road back

In professional sports, players are well-paid and unionized. Essentially, they are business partners with the leagues. Players have to sign off on any return-to-play plan, and they might be motivated to take some risk to get paid.

In college sports, the relationship between the players and the schools, administrators and coaches is almost paternal.

“In framing it that way it restricts athletes’ rights,” Nevius said. “So it prevents them from being considered employees. It reduces their economic rights. It frames things so that the athletes also think that they are in this caretaker environment so they have to rely upon the coaches and the schools to advance their rights.”

“But that is not always the case with the big business of college sports,” Nevius added.

Later this week, the NCAA is scheduled to reveal some details of a plan to begin allowing college athletes to be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses. The earliest it would go into effect is 2021-22.

Yes, college football players with professional aspirations have much to gain by playing. But not paychecks. And their scholarships are good whether they play or not.

“College sports are theoretically intended to exist to enhance that academic experience of its athletes,” Nevius said. “And the NCAA repeatedly says that publicly and in defense of lawsuits as well. We’ve seen over time decisions made that completely contradict that. This is another test with respect to that philosophy.”

