Analysis: Breaking down the Mariners' 2020 opening-day roster by position group

It was a long wait of 120 days since the Mariners’ original deadline to name their opening-day roster of 26 players to start a 162-game season at T-Mobile Park on March 26 vs. the Texas Rangers.

On Thursday morning, general manager Jerry Dipoto submitted his 30-man roster for a 60-game season — a day before the Mariners open this coronavirus-delayed season Friday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park against the American League champion Astros.

In 15 days, the Mariners will have reduce that active roster to 28 players. And 15 days after that, the roster will drop down to 26 players for the remainder of the season. The expanded rosters, along with a three-player taxi squad that works out and travels with the team on the road, were created as baseball tries to navigate this shortened season and keep players healthy after a three-week training period called “summer camp.”

Given the Mariners’ rebuilding plan with a focus on development more than their record, Dipoto took a creative approach to the roster, which includes just two true outfielders, four utility players, 11 relievers and a six-man pitching rotation.

It’s unconventional and likely to change often in the coming weeks, which would be typical of Dipoto’s tenure in Seattle.