A path forward: NBA, NHL and MLB tinker with restart options

A Q&A prepared by some of AP’s beat writers on where leagues are with their plans:

NBA

Q: If safe, how would play resume and when?

A: The NBA is looking at countless restart options, but a consistent theme throughout them calls for a training camp of at least two weeks for teams to get back into some sort of basketball shape. It would seem likely that teams would be quarantined at that time. No decision has been made about whether to resume some of the regular season or go right into the playoffs, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said his league won’t decide anything definitively until at least May.

Q: Where would games be held?

A: The idea of having one or two sites for games has been discussed, with Las Vegas and Los Angeles among them. The league has explored several possible sites, for preparation purposes, but has not entered into any concrete deals anyplace.

Q: Would fans be allowed?

A: Almost certainly not, at least not at first, unless social distancing guidelines are lifted and public health officials say it is safe.

Q: Could they shorten the playoffs?