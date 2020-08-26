A no-fan no-hitter: Giolito gem leads White Sox over Pirates

Nowhere close to that number on this night, not with the park that holds over 40,000 closed to fans because of virus protocols.

Suffice to say, years from now when White Sox fans fondly remember Giolito’s gem, there will not be, say, 100,000 or so people claiming they were there to see it in person.

At one point early in the game, some members of grounds crew drifted in sight, but that was about it outside of the teams.

An All-Star last year, the 26-year-old Giolito (3-2) matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit.

Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito’s way of perfection. That was only runner he permitted while throwing 101 pitches

“I’ve been working for this type of game for a while now and it’s really cool that we got it done,” Giolito said.

Giolito relied on his changeup and fastball to make quick work of the Pirates, who came into the game batting just .229 and have the worst record in the majors. Six of their starters finished the game hitting under .199 this season.