8 members of Newberg baseball team test positive for coronavirus

At least eight individuals associated with a Newberg youth baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19, putting their summer season in jeopardy and intensifying questions as to whether high school sports can safely return this fall.

The news was first reported by Ryan Clarke of The Newberg Graphic. Newberg coach Trey Watt declined to discuss the situation with The Oregonian/OregonLive.

According to reports, the team – with players from Newberg High School and other area schools – recently attended a tournament in Roseburg but left the event early after another team reported some of its players had tested positive for the virus. A short time later, a Newberg player went to a hospital with a fever and tested positive, prompting further tests of players, coaches and parents involved with the team.

As of Monday, seven others had learned they’re positive, though none were experiencing symptoms.

“Protocols related to contact tracing and social distancing were followed, and the team has been working with the Oregon Health Authority as required,” Newberg superintendent Joe Morelock said in a statement.