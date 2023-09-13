Some days, it feels like we're living in a world that runs on brutality.

Daily reports of senseless violence. Poorly informed people using cherry-picked facts to limit their neighbors' choices. And at nearly every turn, worrisome evidence that our very habitat is unraveling around us.

At a time like this, making Indigenous Fancy Dress bustles, embroidering, cooking traditional foods and learning cultural dances aren't exactly front of mind for everyone.

It's refreshing to know, however, that they still are for the Center for Washington Cultural Traditions.

And the center, which is co-managed by Arts WA and Humanities Washington, Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program, has just announced the 2023-24 apprentices for its Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program.

The statewide list includes Guadalupe Marquez of Wapato and her apprentice, Ellah Hunter of Yakima; Esmael Lopez of Yakima and her apprentice, Ema Guzman also of Yakima; and Leon/Waptášwaluk Thompson and apprentice Mersaedy Atkins, both of Toppenish.

The master artists will mentor their apprentices for 100 hours throughout the program year, handing down beloved traditional Indigenous and Mexican artisan skills. Down the road, masters and apprentices will show the community what they've been up to during a free public event.

Programs like this are especially important these days.

With public schools and libraries are under assault from hysterical groups baselessly claiming teachers or books are "grooming" or misleading students, accurate, basic knowledge of our history faces the greatest risk it's encountered in our lifetimes.

Meantime, fewer college students are pursuing humanities studies in recent years, meaning fewer people are being trained to study and preserve our ancestors' languages, arts, crafts, dances — our cultural DNA. Interest in subjects like history might still be strong, but an increasing number of students see little chance of sustainable careers in such fields.

Many participants in the apprenticeship program, though, have used their experiences to build businesses or launch careers — particularly as teachers or performers — according to Thomas Grant Richardson, director of the Center for Washington Cultural Tradition.

"The (Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program) is vital because it really meets traditional artists where they live, and allows them to practice and teach as they want, where they want, and with whom they want," he said.

Throughout history, arts and cultural traditions have endured — even thrived — through trying times. They've offered hope, comfort, stability.

Considering the challenges of the moment, we're glad to know the Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program is at work.

Yakima Herald-Republic editorials reflect the collective opinions of the newspaper's local editorial board.