'Best of" nominations open Feb. 15!

Dear readers:

The Daily News’ annual “Best of” is the largest celebration of local businesses, people and services across the entire Lower Columbia region, and has been for nearly two decades. This year, we will make it even bigger, with a new name, logo and nearly three times as many categories -- more than 130 total categories to vote in.

The Best of Lower Columbia is our opportunity to celebrate our local business owners and leaders who have earned this recognition. They wear so many hats, working tirelessly to provide our community with products and services that we all need; and this is collectively our readers’ opportunity to recognize the best of the best in their respective fields.

Starting Monday, Feb. 15 through March 7, readers will be able to nominate their favorites in over 130 categories at go.tdn.com/bestoflowercolumbia. Does your family have a favorite pizza place? Is your pediatrician like part of your family? Have you taken your car to the same shop for many years? Then you should nominate them for these prestigious awards. Also, for some added fun, we will select a random winner of a $250 gift card from anyone who nominates in at least 25 unique categories. In the nomination round users can only nominate once per category for the duration of the round.