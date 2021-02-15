'Best of Lower Columbia' nominations open today

Dear readers:

The Daily News’ annual Best of Lower Columbia is the largest celebration of local businesses, people and services across the entire Lower Columbia region, and has been for nearly two decades. This year, we will make it even bigger, with a new name, logo and nearly three times as many categories — more than 130 total categories to vote in.

The Best of Lower Columbia is our opportunity to celebrate our local business owners and leaders who have earned this recognition. They wear so many hats, working tirelessly to provide our community with products and services that we all need; and this is collectively our readers’ opportunity to recognize the best of the best in their respective fields.