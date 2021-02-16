'Best of Lower Columbia' nominations are open

Dear readers:
The Daily News’ annual Best of Lower Columbia is the largest celebration of local businesses, people and services across the entire Lower Columbia region, and has been for nearly two decades. This year, we will make it even bigger, with a new name, logo and nearly three times as many categories — more than 130 total categories to vote in.
The Best of Lower Columbia is our opportunity to celebrate our local business owners and leaders who have earned this recognition. They wear so many hats, working tirelessly to provide our community with products and services that we all need; and this is collectively our readers’ opportunity to recognize the best of the best in their respective fields.
Starting this week and continuing through March 7, readers will be able to nominate their favorites in over 130 categories at go.tdn.com/bestoflowercolumbia. Does your family have a favorite pizza place? Is your pediatrician like part of your family? Have you taken your car to the same shop for many years? Then you should nominate them for these prestigious awards. Also, for some added fun, we will select a random winner of a $250 gift card from anyone who nominates in at least 25 unique categories. In the nomination round users can only nominate once per category for the duration of the round.
The categories will be organized within seven main groupings: Food & Drink, Services, Health & Wellness, Entertainment & Recreation, Automotive, Merchants & Retailers and Community. All of the favorite categories from years past, like Best Burger, Best City, Best Dentist and Best Coffee are all back, as well as over 90 new categories including Best Casino, Best New Business, Best Non-profit and many more.
The Top 5 in each category will move on to the voting round, which will run from March 15 through April 4. In the voting round, we will allow all users to vote once per day, so we will encourage everyone to vote early and often to determine the winner in each category.
Businesses who are interested in how they can best participate in Best of Lower Columbia, including a free marketing kit, can call The Daily News advertising department at 360-577-2525 or submit this online form at https://leeenterprises.formstack.com/forms/best_of_lower_columbia_2021.
Winners of this year’s Best of Lower Columbia will be announced May 23 in a special supplement in The Daily News, as well as at tdn.com.
David Cuddihy,
General Manager