Amid mounting opposition to Rep. Mike Simpson's plan to save Snake River salmon, supporters of dam removal hope for bipartisan backing in Congress

Other Northwest tribes have also backed the plan, which includes provisions to help restore salmon, steelhead and lamprey in other parts of the Columbia Basin. Delano Saluskin, chairman of the tribal council of the Yakama Nation, raised the issue with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff during Emhoff's visit to Yakima County on Tuesday.

"We are fish people," Saluskin said to Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, as reported by the Tri-City Herald. "We live off fish. We honor the fish in our first foods ceremony. And if we don't do something now we are all going to be competing to catch that last salmon."

Carol Evans, chairwoman of the Spokane Tribal Council, said the Spokane Tribe supports Simpson's proposal but does not plan to lobby Washington lawmakers before seeing more specifics.

"The tribe has supported the concept, but we have not gone to promoting any legislation to our legislators, because it's still a concept and we want to see what actually gets put into the legislation," Evans said. "We believe in a holistic approach to the whole Columbia River system, which in our opinion should include consideration of (fish) passage above Chief Joseph and (Grand) Coulee dams."

Sam Mace, Inland Northwest director for the nonprofit Save Our Wild Salmon, said pressure is mounting on the region's congressional Democrats.