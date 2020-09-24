 Skip to main content
AmericaCorps seeks Woodland recruits
Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network has been awarded funding through Serve WA and the Schultz Family Foundation to support community needs resulting from COVID-19.

The new COVID Response Corps will address food insecurity across Cowlitz County by providing an AmeriCorps Member to support Lower Columbia CAP and the Woodland Action Center.

AmeriCorpsis actively recruiting applicants who are 17-25 years old to fill the positions that are open. For more information, contact Jennie Bergman, 360-577-5859, or jbergman@lifeworkswa.org.

