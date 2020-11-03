Allen: Stop harming healthy schoolchildren with unnecessary coronavirus quarantines

Barely three weeks into the school year, I learned that three of my friends had their kids home again — in quarantine.

Oh no, I thought. They all got the coronavirus in school.

Turns out none of their kids, all fourth graders, were sick, but they had all been "exposed" to a classmate who had tested positive.

For two weeks (the required isolation period) they struggled through long days of online classes — a huge blow for kids who had just gotten back into the rhythm of in-person schooling and were enjoying human interaction beyond their households. All of them were thriving in a "normal" academic setting.

It set them back in their studies, which was no surprise given what we know about the challenges of online learning.

And it was all for naught, since as I mentioned, none developed COVID-19. That result is consistent with the bounty of research that suggests schools (particularly those with stringent protocols) are not a significant source of community spread.

This is especially true for younger students.